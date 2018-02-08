This week in music:1987 Madonna

Let's drop a couple of quarters in the Breakfast Show's jukebox of memories.

This morning the music from this week in 1987.

Thirty-one years ago Billboard's Hot 100 had Samantha Fox at number five with Touch Me (I Want Your Body). It was the debut single for the British singer.

At number four was Change of Heart by Cyndi Lauper. The song was from Lauper's second album True Colors and featured an all-star cast with Niles Rodgers of Chic on guitar and the girl band The Bangles providing backing vocals.

Bon Jovi was in the number three spot with what would become their signature song. In numerous surveys over the years, fans have voted Livin' on a Prayer the best of Bon Jovi's many hits. In a VH1 survey, fans even voted Livin' on a Prayer as the number one song of the 1980's. The video has been very popular too with over 410 million views since its release. The song was the band's second straight number one hit following You Give Love a Bad Name.

Billy Vera and the Beaters were at number two with At This Moment. The song was originally released in 1981 where it peaked at number 79. But it was re-released and became a huge hit when it was included on several episodes of the NBC series Family Ties. At This Moment is the love song associated with Alex P. Keaton --played by Michael J. Fox--and his girlfriend Ellen who was played by Tracy Pollan. Fox and Pollan eventually married in real life.

And in the top spot on this week of '87 was Madonna with Open Your Heart. The song was originally intended for Cyndi Lauper, but it was never officially offered to her. So Madonna cut it for her album True Blue and it became her 5th chart-topping single. You probably remember the video which had Madonna playing an exotic dancer at a peep show. Madonna's costume became one of her calling cards in the late 80's. She wore it when she performed Open Your Heart at her concerts.

