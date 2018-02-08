Overturned semi blocked I-64 in Washington Co., IL

An overturned semi in Washington County blocked traffic on Interstate 64.

According to the Illinois State Police, it happened near milepost 53 just after 6 a.m. on Feb. 8.

The overturned semi is blocked the entire eastbound roadway.

Preliminary crash reports show the semi traveled off the road to the right and hit a guardrail. The driver lost control trying to steer back onto the road.

The road was blocked for around 4 1/2 hours for investigation and cleanup.

The driver of the semi, Anthony Partney, 40, of Lakewood, Colorado was charged with improper lane use. The driver was uninjured.

