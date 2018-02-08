5 things to know Feb. 8

Good morning, it is Thursday, February 8.

First Alert Forecast

Enjoy the sunshine today! Temperatures will climb above freezing possibly as early as lunchtime.

There are some flurries to the north, so travel with care if you're headed that way.

Good news, much of the Heartland will have a break from the wind today.

The weekend still looks like it could be wet and wintry at times. We’ll have to watch for freezing rain, especially Saturday night into Sunday. There could be minor ice accumulations.

Our temperatures on Friday will get into the 50’s and it will be a little breezy. It will be a partly cloudy start to the weekend.

Making headlines

President Trump has hopes of a large military parade as a show of strength, something the U.S. has long steered away from.

The Missouri House has given initial approval to expanded notice for abortions on minors.

Adam Wainwright wants to host people who were impacted by the tragedy at Marshall County High School at Busch Stadium this summer.

Experts say, with news of sexual abuse and harassment everywhere, parents can this opportunity to open up the conversation about sexual abuse.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2018 KFVS. All rights reserved.