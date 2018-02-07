ISP lieutenant dies on duty

Illinois State Police Director Leo P. Schmitz has announced the on-duty death of ISP District 15 Lieutenant Rich Kozik.

On Feb. 6, around 11 a.m., Lt. Kozik had a medical emergency and was taken to a hospital for further treatment. Lt. Kozik later died at the hospital.

“Rich was not only a great leader, but a personal friend. Rich was a dedicated 19-year veteran who was respected and revered by many both inside and outside our Department,” said ISP Director Leo P. Schmitz. “Rich will be remembered for his dedication to the Illinois State Police and living up to our motto; integrity, service and pride.”

Lt. Kozik was the District 15 (Downers Grover) Special Operations Lieutenant overseeing the Motorcycle Unit, Truck Enforcement Unit, and the Criminal Patrol Team.

Visitation for Lieutenant Rich Kozik will be held Sunday, Feb. 11 from 2:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. at Sheehy Funeral Home, 9000 151 St. Orland Park, Ill. Law Enforcement walk-through will begin at 6:00 p.m.

Funeral service will be Monday, Feb. 12 at 10:00 a.m. at St. Francis of Assisi Catholic Church, 15050 Wolf Road, Orland Park, Ill.

Burial will be private to the family.

