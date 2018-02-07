Mt. Vernon Township High School to be torn down

People are getting ready to say goodbye to Mt. Vernon Township High School.

The old building is fenced off and asbestos crews got to work.

The facility director talked to us about what the community is feeling before the demolition.

"Its mixed emotions for most, for the staff and the public, you become attached, a lot of people have come around and have been taking pictures," said Brian Rightnowar, Director of Facilities.

The auditorium and gym will be the first buildings torn down followed by Buildings A through F.

The project is expected to take six months and cost an estimated $877,000.

