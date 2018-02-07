Study: Exposure to chemicals during fracking may cause pre-cancer in mice

Researchers have released a study that found that female mice exposed to mixtures of chemicals used in fracking operations during prenatal development had abnormal mammary glands in adulthood.

Some of the mice developed pre-cancerous mammary lesions. In early adulthood, female mice developed mammary lesions and hyperplasia, a condition that causes enlargement of an organ or tissue, according to the University of Missouri.

“We chose varying amounts of the unconventional oil and gas (UOG) mixture in order to mimic a range of human exposures to these chemicals,” Susan C. Nagel said, who also serves as an adjunct associate professor of biological sciences in the MU College of Arts and Science.

“These results suggest that the mammary gland is sensitive to mixtures of chemicals used in unconventional oil and gas production. Determining whether these fracking mixtures affect human populations is an important goal, particularly as the number of fracking sites within human population centers increases.”

More long-term studies are needed.

