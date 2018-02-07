Cardinals pitcher wants to help Marshall County victims

Adam Wainwright wants to host people who were impacted by the tragedy at Marshall County High School at Busch Stadium this summer.

That is according to mlb.com. It is all because one of the victims Preston Cope was a huge Cardinals fan traveling to St. Louis for World Series parades and winter warm-ups.

Cope played on the school's baseball team and even got to play a game at Busch Stadium.

Wainwright wants to host the families through his foundation: Big League Impact.

