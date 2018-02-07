US 60 open after cattle truck overturns in Ballard Co., KY - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

US 60 open after cattle truck overturns in Ballard Co., KY

Written by James Long, Digital Content Executive Producer
BALLARD COUNTY, KY (KFVS) -

Lanes of US 60 between Wickliffe and Barlow in Ballard County, Kentucky is open after a cattle truck overturned this morning.

The semi crash blocked US 60 from mile marker 1.5 to the end of KY 1186/County Farm Road. 

