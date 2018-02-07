Icy roads to blame for Saline Co., IL crash

Illinois State Police said icy roads were to blame for a crash in Saline County, Illinois on Wednesday, February 7.

According to preliminary reports, the driver of a Toyota car, Carson N. Carter, 20, of Carmi, was northbound on College Road one mile south of Kaid Rd. when she lost control on the ice-covered road.

The car slid into the southbound lane and hit a Chevrolet car. Both cars left the roadway.

The Saline County Sheriff's Office, Eldorado Police Department, Med Force Ambulance Service helped at the scene.

No word on the extent of injuries.

