Perryville boy receives new hearing aids, free-of-charge

Four-year-old Ryder LeGrand was born with hearing impairment in both ears. Ryder's mom, Carrie Schlotter, got help from "Missouri First Steps" and the "Central Institute for the Deaf" in St. Louis.

"And they got us his first pair of hearing aids at the age of one," Schlotter said. "Well, when Ryder turned about two it kept getting worse and worse and worse."

The program that was helping stopped when he turned three and Schlotter didn't know where to turn.

"Okay well the insurance won't pay for it," Schlotter said. "We don't have the $10,000 just to give him new hearing aids. So, they were just kind of saying 'well, you're kind of just stuck at this spot, until you save up.' And you know you just don't want your kid being able to go around not being able to hear."

Schlotter brought Ryder into Miracle-Ear just to get his molds adjusted and got so much more.

"Then the day that I came in here and they were like 'oh here's the packet.' Let's try to get the application filled out, we can get him new hearing aids. Literally, it was one of those it felt like we had an angel watching over us," she said.

Schlotter wants other parents to know there is help out there.

"Go to like your hometown first, go locally, just walk in and introduce yourself and see if they have anything to offer you," Schlotter said. "Because I would never, I mean ever, think that'd id come here, get him hearing aids, that quick. Ever!

