Man arrested on drug charges after traffic stop in TN

A man was put behind bars after a traffic stop in Weakley County, Tennessee on Feb. 5.

The sheriff's office said John O'Callaghan, Jr. was arrested on meth and drug paraphernalia related charges.

Deputies found seven grams of meth, needles, glass pipes and digital scales in a Crown Royal bag in the back seat of the man's car.

O'Callaghan also had over $850 in cash on hand believed to be from drug sales, according to the sheriff's office.

