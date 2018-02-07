2018 Heartland football signees - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

2018 Heartland football signees

Written by James Long, Digital Content Executive Producer
February 7 is National Football Signing Day. 

Here is a list of recruits from Mizzou, Southeast Missouri State University, Southern Illinois University and Murray State University:

SIU

  • WR Je'Quan Burton, Orlando, FL
  • CB DJ Johnson, Kansas City, MO
  • LB Eric Owens, E. St. Louis, IL
  • QB Javon Williams, Jr., Centraila, IL

SEMO

  • LB Cameron John, Brighton, TN
  • RB Zion Cusis, Lovejoy, GA
  • WR Aaron Alston, Brighton, TN
  • OL Nate Kortee, Morris, IL
  • DB Trai Hodges, Rome, GA
  • DL Josh Price, Vicksburg, MS
  • DL Camron Meeks, Austin, TX
  • RB Mark Robinson, Leesburg, GA
  • DB Keson Heard, Hamilton, MS

Murray State

  • RB Justin Connor, Sardis, MS
  • OL Nick Courinos, Phoenix, AR
  • RB Bobby Jackson, Clarksville, TN
  • DB Dior Johnson, Detroit, MI
  • OL Oistin Jones, Fort Myers, FL 
  • LB Anthony Koclanakis, Anaheim, CA
  • DL Brandon Legendre, Brea, CA
  • DL KJ Presley, Trussville, AL
  • OL E.J. Rheinecker, Belleville, IL 
  • RB Quarderman Sloan, East Point, GA
  • OL Tyler Walker, Flowood, MS

Mizzou, Illinois and Kentucky signees can be found here:

