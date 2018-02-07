Dorena-Hickman Ferry open following mechanical issue - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Dorena-Hickman Ferry open following mechanical issue

Written by James Long, Digital Content Executive Producer
HICKMAN, KY (KFVS) -

The Dorena-Hickman Ferry is back open and operating on its normal winter schedule.

It was not operating due to a mechanical issue. 

The ferry could be closed for several days.

The Dorena-Hickman Ferry connects KY 1354 at Hickman, Kentucky, with Missouri Route A and Route 77 near Dorena, Missouri.  The Dorena-Hickman Ferry is located at Mississippi River navigation milepost 922.0.

