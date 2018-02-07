KY state police to host panel on drug addiction - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

KY state police to host panel on drug addiction

Written by James Long, Digital Content Executive Producer
PADUCAH, KY (KFVS) -

A panel of speakers will be addressing the impact on drug addiction in western Kentucky communities on Tuesday, March 6.

According to Kentucky State Police, it will be held at Baptist Health Paducah at 1 p.m.

Speakers will explain the intent of the Kentucky State Police Angel Initiative.

