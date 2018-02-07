Dark Night Sky event held at Echo Bluff State Park

This year’s first Dark Night Sky event will take place at Echo Bluff State Park Saturday, Feb. 10 from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m.

Participants will get a spectacular view of the sky while gathering at the park’s “sky porch”, the parking lot at the Bluff Top Pavilion.

This event is free to the public.

Telescopes will be set up to view different planets and stars and binoculars will also be available.

Attendees are also welcomed to bring their own viewing equipment.

Dent County Astronomers group members will be on hand to point out different constellations and other interesting star clusters.

They will provide information on what makes the area’s dark skies so special and ways we can help protect them.

Since it is winter, participants are encouraged to dress in layers.

For further information or for cancellations due to the weather call Connie Weber at Echo Bluff State Park at 573-751-1224.

Echo Bluff State Park is on Hwy. 19, about 14 miles north of Eminence and 25 miles south of Salem.

Missouri State Parks is a division of the Missouri Department of Natural Resources and you can go to this website for more information on historic sites and state parks.

