5 Paducah, KY residents arrested in McCracken Co. on drug charges

McCracken County Sheriff Deputies arrested five Paducah, Kentucky people on drug charges Tuesday night.

Howard Rushing, 60, was arrested on charges of possession of controlled substance 1st deg, 1st offense (methamphetamine) and drug paraphernalia – buy/possess.

Tiffany Finley, 30, was charged with trafficking in controlled substance 1st deg, 1st offense (less than 2 grams methamphetamine), drug paraphernalia and possession of marijuana.

Berry Griggs, 37, was charged with trafficking in controlled substance 1st deg, 1st offense (less than 2 grams methamphetamine), drug paraphernalia – buy/possess and possession of marijuana.

Wanda Reynolds, 65, was charged with trafficking in controlled substance 1st deg, 1st offense (greater than or equal to 2 grams methamphetamine) and drug paraphernalia - buy/possess.

Marvin Banks, 46, was charged with trafficking in controlled substance 1st deg, 1st offense (greater than or equal to 2 grams methamphetamine) and drug paraphernalia – buy/possess.

After midnight, deputies responded to an address on Herzog lane, reference a possible theft. As deputies made contact with the occupants of the home, they could smell the odor of marijuana.

They determined no theft had occurred, so deputies focused their investigation on the presence of narcotics.

A search of the residence, as well as the persons located within, revealed over 15 grams of methamphetamine, 5 grams of marijuana, syringes, smoking pipes, digital scales and other items of drug paraphernalia.

More than $400 dollars in US currency was also located and is believed to be proceeds of drug sales. All five subjects were arrested and taken to McCracken County Regional Jail.

Deputy David Clark was lead investigator of this incident.

