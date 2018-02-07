Driver loses control on ice covered road in Mississippi Co., MO

A crash in Mississippi County, Missouri left one person injured on Wednesday morning.

It happened on I-57 in the northbound lanes around 1:30 a.m.

The 25-year-old driver, Jose Pizano-Diaz of Onarga, Illinois had one passenger in a 2006 Ford Expedition when he lost control on an ice covered roadway and struck a bridge railing.

The passenger, 52-year-old Matrina Pizano-Diaz, received moderate injuries and the vehicle had extensive damage.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2018 KFVS. All rights reserved.