First Alert: cool overnight, warmer on Thursday

Precipitation has moved out of the area and the sunshine moved in on Wednesday.

Grant Dade said this helped most areas approach the freezing mark this afternoon, melting much of the ice.

Temperatures this evening will fall rapidly however after sunset, into the 20s during the evening hours. Lows by morning will dip into the teens and lower 20s.

Thursday will be sunny and warmer. Highs will reach the lower to middle 40s.

The next couple of days will be dry as we warm up into the 50s Friday.

More precipitation moves in over the weekend. Saturday looks mainly like scattered rain showers with a wintry mix possible Sunday.

