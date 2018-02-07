Scene cleared of semi crash on I-24 in Lyon Co., KY

I-24 westbound was closed at the 34 mile-marker on Cumberland River Bridge in Lyon County, Kentucky.

The KYTC was reporting multiple crashes in the westbound lanes of I-24 Cumberland River Bridge in Lyon County.

The scene is now cleared and all lanes are opened.

Officials said a semi overturned on the bridge, and another crashed just over the bridge into Livingston County. There are also passenger vehicles crashed at the site.

KYTC personnel had salted the bridge about a half hour before the first crash was reported. The surface temperature on the bridge deck was showing 30 degrees and was glazed with ice as KYTC personnel arrived on site.

Download the KFVS First Alert Weather app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2018 KFVS. All rights reserved.