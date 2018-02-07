5 things to know Feb. 7

Good morning, it is Wednesday, February 7.

First Alert Forecast

Good news, the wintry mix of ice and snow should move out of the Heartland by 6 a.m.

The clouds will clear throughout the day from West to East. Most of us should see sun and get above freezing.

There will be some re-freezing after dark, but it shouldn't l be widespread.

A warm-up continues and we’ll hit 50 degrees on Friday. We’ll have lots of sun on these days, but it will be a little cloudier on Friday.

More precipitation will move in this weekend. Scattered rain showers on Saturday could turn into a wintry mix on Sunday.

Making headlines

Here are a few pages you may want to check before you start your morning: School Closings, Road Conditions, Business Closures.

A shooting in a mall parking lot left many in the Paducah, Ky area with questions Tuesday night.

An Illinois Senate committee endorsed raising the age to purchase tobacco from 18 to 21.

Voters in three southeast Missouri counties headed to the polls on Tuesday, February 6 for a special election.

The House and Senate attempt to avoid another shutdown by pursuing spending deals.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2018 KFVS. All rights reserved.