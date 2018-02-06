Personal safety classes for women in Carbondale, IL

Carbondale's Police Department is offering personal safety classes for women.

The classes, which are geared toward sexual assault prevention, are designed to teach women prevention and precaution methods and how to escape from an attack should one occur. The class consists of a lecture that focuses on alertness, prevention, precaution, and preparation and two hands-on workshop sessions where women will learn techniques for escaping an attacker.

Classes are taught by officers from the Carbondale Police Department.

Participants must be at least 13 years old. Those under 17 must be accompanied by an adult. Class size is limited to 20 people. The classes are free.

To learn more or to sign-up, call 618-457-3200.

