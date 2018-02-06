Man arrested after shooting in vehicle on Paducah mall parking lot

The Paducah Police Department is investigating a shooting in a vehicle on the mall parking lot on Tuesday, February 6.

According to police, mall security at Kentucky Oaks Mall was notified that there is not an active shooter.

A man was arrested after he reportedly accidentally shot himself in the leg, and a computer check revealed outstanding warrants for his arrest. That's according to the sheriff's office.

Brent W. Dixon, 35, of Paducah, was arrested on a charge of possession of a handgun by a convicted felon.

Officers found Dixon in a car with a gunshot wound to his left leg. He was taken to an area hospital for treatment. During an interview, Dixon told investigators he had grabbed the gun from another person and shot himself. The other person took the gun and left.

Dixon was taken to the McCracken County Jail after being released from the hospital.

