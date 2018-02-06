Bernie police looking to identify 2 accused of stealing cell pho - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Bernie police looking to identify 2 accused of stealing cell phone

Written by James Long, Digital Content Executive Producer
BERNIE, MO (KFVS) -

The Bernie Police Department is asking for help identifying these two people in a surveillance video photo.

Police said they are the suspects in a theft of a cell phone that took place in Bernie Dollar General.

Contact investigators at 573-293-4454 with any information.

A cash reward is being offered by the victim, according to police.

