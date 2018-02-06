Bernie police looking to identify 2 accused of stealing cell phone

The Bernie Police Department is asking for help identifying these two people in a surveillance video photo.

Police said they are the suspects in a theft of a cell phone that took place in Bernie Dollar General.

Contact investigators at 573-293-4454 with any information.

A cash reward is being offered by the victim, according to police.

Download the KFVS First Alert Weather app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2018 KFVS. All rights reserved.