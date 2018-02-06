Kentucky bill aims to help officers cope with job stresses

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) - A bill aimed at helping Kentucky's law enforcement officers cope with the stress of their jobs has been advanced by a House committee.

The measure calls for creation of a professional development and wellness program. It would offer counseling and peer support to help officers deal with the emotional aftermath of violent cases. It would be offered at least twice yearly.

The bill cleared the House Appropriations and Revenue Committee Tuesday.

Supporters include Travis Tennill with the Department of Criminal Justice Training.

He says he wasn't prepared for the struggles he faced after his involvement in a shooting early in his Kentucky State Police career. He says he dealt with those emotions on his own until speaking with a mental health professional at a seminar in another state.

The legislation is House Bill 68.

