What to do with explicit Facebook video

A man wanted in connection with a sexual assault video is in jail. Authorities say the video depicts the assault of a young girl.

The video had been circulating on Facebook and other social media, and a lot of people who weren't looking for it found it anyway.

If that ever happens to you, Cape Girardeau Police Sergeant Rick Schmidt says there's one thing you absolutely should not do.

"The main thing is don't pass it on whether it be a child or an adult." Schmidt says you should call police.

Authorities can come to your house and look at the video, or they can see it on your phone then figure out where to go from there.

