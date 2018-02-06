Highway Patrol says slow down on ice, snow - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Highway Patrol says slow down on ice, snow

Written by James Long, Digital Content Executive Producer
JEFFERSON CITY, MO (KFVS) -

The Missouri State Highway Patrol reminds travelers to slow down and allow extra space between vehicles during winter weather.

From Feb. 4-5, the patrol responded to 1,445 calls for service. That included 819 crashes with 118 injuries and five fatalities.

