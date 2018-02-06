Competition set up for 33rd Circuit Judge election

After almost 20 years, Circuit Judge David A. Dolan will have some competition in 2018.

Attorney Rebecca Reed will file for the Circuit Judge of Scott and Mississippi County.

A circuit judge presides over civil matters where more than $25,000 is at stake and felony criminal cases.

“It's time we have a judge whose sole focus is on being our judge, processing cases faster and with greater efficiency," said Reed. "We don’t need a judge who is constantly looking for another job and who will be forced to retire before his term is up.”

Reed was raised in north Scott County and has served as a prosecutor there for seven years. Reed has also been in private practice at Siebert and Reed.

In private practice, Rebecca has focused on general civil litigation and family law, helping her clients navigate through child custody disputes, divorces and adoptions. She often represents children in family law cases where her job is to protect the children from any potential abuse or neglect.

“Rebecca will be a breath of fresh air into the circuit courts," said attorney Frank Siebert, Reed’s law partner. "Having worked with her for many years, I’ve seen her dedication and qualifications first-hand and I know she would make a terrific judge.”

Reed is a graduate of Scott City High, Southeast Missouri State University and St. Louis University School of Law.

Reed is also is a member of the St. Augustine Catholic Church of Kelso, the local Chamber of Commerce, the Scott County Democrats Club, the National Rifle Association, the St. Jude Partners in Hope, and Mothers Demand Action.

