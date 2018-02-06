Man accused of using fake $100 bill at Paducah store

Paducah police are looking to identify a man accused of trying to use a $100 counterfeit bill at Five Star convenience store on Wayne Sullivan Drive.

An employee told police the man came in the store on Thursday and tried to pay for several items with the fake bill.

The employee told the man the money was fake and the man became upset and left. Officers took the bill for evidence.

Anyone with information about the man is asked to call the Paducah Police Department at 270-444-8550.

