Police want to identify two persons of interest in southeast MO, Arkansas

Written by James Long, Digital Content Executive Producer
PERRYVILLE, MO (KFVS) -

The Perryville Police Department is asking for the public's help identifying two people. 

Police said the two are persons of interest in Perryville, Cape Girardeau, Jackson, and in Arkansas. 

Contact Det. Jordan Bain at the Perryville Police Department at (573)547-4546 if you recognize them.

