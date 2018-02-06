Police want to identify two persons of interest in southeast MO, Arkansas

The Perryville Police Department is asking for the public's help identifying two people.

Police said the two are persons of interest in Perryville, Cape Girardeau, Jackson, and in Arkansas.

Contact Det. Jordan Bain at the Perryville Police Department at (573)547-4546 if you recognize them.

Download the KFVS First Alert Weather app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2018 KFVS. All rights reserved.