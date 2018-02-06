Heartland road conditions 2/7

A First Alert Action Day was been issued for Tuesday night into Wednesday morning.

Most of the Heartland was under an official Winter Weather Advisory for Tuesday night. Some areas were upgraded to a winter storm warning for freezing rain and sleet.

Missouri

As of 6 a.m. the Missouri State Highway Patrol said roads are wet and some are patchy with ice and slick. The biggest concern comes from bridges and overpasses. They warned to be cautious on sidewalks, driveways and parking lots.

From midnight Feb. 4th to 6:00 am Feb. 5th, the Patrol responded to 1,445 calls for service including 819 traffic crashes with 118 injuries and 5 fatalities. With more bad weather on the way, remember to slow down, allow extra space and always #BuckleUp. https://t.co/ZDpgnCCZGC pic.twitter.com/ja9ehte6Mc — MSHP General HQ (@MSHPTrooperGHQ) February 6, 2018

The Emergency Operations Team for MoDOT Southeast District was activated around 4 p.m.

There have been a couple reports of slide-offs in Cape Girardeau County and Perry County Missouri on Interstate 55. There were no injuries with those slide-offs.

According to Sgt. Clark Parrott with the Missouri State Highway Patrol, there was a minor crash in Stoddard County where a truck hit a semi.

You can check road conditions in Missouri by clicking here for the MoDOT traveler's map.

Illinois

Click here to check road conditions in Illinois with the IDOT map.

According to Trooper Haile with ISP, on Wednesday morning an SUV pulling a trailer lost control and struck a guardrail. The SUV came to a final rest in the roadway. A Greyhound bus then struck the trailer still in the roadway.

As of 10:15 p.m. on Tuesday, I-57 Northbound was down to one lane just north of the West Frankfort exit due to a crash.

The US 45 Ohio River "Brookport" Bridge is closed due to icing on the bridge deck. It will remain closed until temperatures rise sufficiently to melt the accumulated ice. The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet will attempt to provide timely notice when the bridge is able to reopen.The US 45 Ohio River “Brookport” Bridge between Paducah, KY, and Brookport, IL, Also known as the Brookport Bridge and the Irvin S. Cobb Bridge, the US 45 Ohio River Bridge is at McCracken County mile point 12.882.

Kentucky

According to engineers with KYTC District 1, freezing rain and sleet has started moving out of some counties, leaving behind ice covered trees, power lines, and vehicles. Ice-fighting efforts have focused mainly on the Ohio River border counties where cold temperatures caused falling rain to ice over.

Multiple crashes were reported on I-24 on the Cumberland Bridge in Lyon County, Ky. Traffic is expected to be delayed this morning.

As a reminder, the US 45 Ohio River "Brookport" Bridge is closed due to icing on the bridge deck.

They have crews salting roadways all 12 counties of District 1. Crews in Ballard, McCracken, Graves, Marshall, Livingston, Lyon, and Crittenden counties are reporting the most ice accumulation and have been the most active. Our other counties have been mainly patrolling and treating potential trouble spots.

Marshall County has stepped up salt spreading activities along a section of Interstate 24 where pavement temperatures have dropped below freezing.

Drivers are reminded that when roadways ice over it severely limits the ability of highway crews to improve driving conditions.

In Kentucky, you can click here to check the road conditions.

Download the KFVS First Alert Weather app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2018 KFVS. All rights reserved.