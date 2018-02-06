Experts say you should file your taxes sooner rather than later

Tax season is upon us and experts say you should file sooner, rather than later.

For some filers tax fraud is a major problem.

The IRS has a software designed to spot duplicate returns so if a criminal beat you to it, you'll have to jump through a lot of hoops to get it figured out.

That's why experts suggest you file as soon as possible.

"The quicker that they file, they less likely they are to have their identity stolen and we noticed last year that state refunds were slower to be refunded to people if they were later in the tax season," said CPA, Gina Donze.

If you think your identity has been stolen, you need to contact both the IRS and state services.

The deadline to file is April 17.

