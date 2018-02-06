Brain Injury Association of Missouri holds concussions seminar

The Brain Injury Association of Missouri (BIA-MO) held its Sports Concussions: Facts, Fallacies and New Frontiers Seminar at the Osage Center in Cape Girardeau on Feb. 6.

The seminar is for coaches and other team personnel, school nurses, P.E. teachers and administrators to learn the latest methods in concussion care.

BIA-MO is a non-profit organization in Missouri which prioritizes the prevention of brain injuries. The seminar was offered free-of-charge who work with youth athletes on a consistent basis.

Through a full day of education with data and research, the seminar included information on signs, symptoms and risk factors associated with concussions. It also aimed at informing what team and school personnel should do when they believe a youth athlete has a concussion.

Jim Vaughan is an Athletic Director in Kennett. He says he coached for 22-years and is still learning something new each time he goes to a seminar and encourages others to do the same.

"Very beneficial to always continue to learn," Vaughan said. "That's what you expect out of your athletes. Keep learning the game you're playing every day, keeping getting a little bit better, keep learning your opponents each day, and professionally that's what we're trying to do as well."

For more information on BIA-MO or to sign up for future seminars through the organization, visit www.biamo.org.

