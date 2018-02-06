Heartland Sports game changes due to weather

Some Heartland Sports games have changed due to weather.

Illinois

According to the West Frankfort Athletic Director, West Frankfort vs. Massac County has moved up their games due to Tuesday night's weather. The Junior Varsity will now play at 5:15 p.m. with the Varsity game immediately after.

Missouri

The Saxony Lutheran High School boys' basketball game with Sikeston will start at 4 p.m. on Tuesday with junior varsity and varsity will be right after.

The Jackson High School boys basketball game at Cape Central on Tuesday night was postponed until Monday, Feb. 12. The JV game will start at 6 p.m. and will be followed by the varsity team at 7:30 p.m.

The SEMO conference swim and dive meet at the Bubble will begin with diving at 12:30 p.m. followed by swimming at 1:30 p.m. The times were moved up from the original start times due to weather.

The East Prairie JV and Varsity boys basketball games at Campbell have been canceled.

The girls game at Puxico has been canceled.

A First Alert Action Day was issued for Tuesday night into Wednesday morning due to hazardous driving conditions from ice.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2018 KFVS. All rights reserved.