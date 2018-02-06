Students at Marshall Co., KY school out early due to plumbing is - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Students at Marshall Co., KY school out early due to plumbing issues

Written by Jasmine Adams, Web producer
Connect
(Source: KFVS) (Source: KFVS)
MARSHALL COUNTY, KY (KFVS) -

Students at a school in Marshall County, Kentucky will be dismissed early Tuesday.

The students at Central Elementary will get out at noon due to plumbing issues.

Busing will be provided for the students.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2018 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly