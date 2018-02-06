Celebrity Big Brother premieres Feb. 7

Eleven Celebrity Houseguests will star in the first-ever Celebrity edition of BIG BROTHER in the U.S.
This season’s cast includes an NBA champion, a UFC legend, a Tony Award-winning actress, a chart-topping musician, a model, a television personality and a TV host, among others. Julie Chen returns as the host of the hit series.
The show premieres on Wednesday, Feb. 7 with a two-hour live eviction show on Thursday, Feb. 8.
The Cast
