Celebrity Big Brother premieres Feb. 7

Eleven Celebrity Houseguests will star in the first-ever Celebrity edition of BIG BROTHER in the U.S.

This season’s cast includes an NBA champion, a UFC legend, a Tony Award-winning actress, a chart-topping musician, a model, a television personality and a TV host, among others. Julie Chen returns as the host of the hit series.

The show premieres on Wednesday, Feb. 7 with a two-hour live eviction show on Thursday, Feb. 8.