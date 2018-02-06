McCracken Co. deputies stop suspicious vehicle arrest passenger

Stopping a vehicle in McCracken County lead deputies to arrest one man with a warrant for his arrest.

Martin Gossett, 34, was arrested for possession of controlled substance 1st degree, 1st offense (methamphetamine), drug paraphernalia, tampering with physical evidence and warrant for parole violation.

Deputies with the McCracken County Sheriff's Department saw a vehicle in the back of a storage facility around 5:40 a.m. on February 6.

As deputies were going to make contact with the driver the vehicle left the business's lot. A traffic stop was conducted and the front seat passenger Martin Gossett, 34, of Hardmoney was found to have an outstanding warrant for his arrest.

Search of the vehicle revealed Gossett was in possession of suspected methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia.

Gossett was arrested and transported to McCracken County Regional Jail.

