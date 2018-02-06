First Alert: Winter Weather Advisory begins this evening

Laura Wibbenmeyer says much of the Heartland is under a winter weather advisory this evening into Wednesday morning. Precipitation will move into our southern counties as early as late this afternoon.

The rain/freezing rain/sleet/and light snow will continue to push northward through the evening hours. Northern counties will likely see 1 to 2 inches of sleet/snow.

Freezing rain accumulations will be close to .1 to .2 inches. There could be a heavier band of freezing rain, but we will not know where that sets up until the event begins.

Most southeastern counties will likely see mainly rain and then a change over to freezing rain overnight. Roads will get slick quickly this evening.

The ice will not stick around too long as a warm-up will happen through the rest of the week.

