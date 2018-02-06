First Alert: Winter Weather Advisory begins this evening - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

First Alert: Winter Weather Advisory begins this evening

Written by Jasmine Adams, Web producer
Laura Wibbenmeyer says much of the Heartland is under a winter weather advisory this evening into Wednesday morning.  Precipitation will move into our southern counties as early as late this afternoon. 

The rain/freezing rain/sleet/and light snow will continue to push northward through the evening hours.  Northern counties will likely see 1 to 2 inches of sleet/snow. 

Freezing rain accumulations will be close to .1 to .2 inches.  There could be a heavier band of freezing rain, but we will not know where that sets up until the event begins. 

Most southeastern counties will likely see mainly rain and then a change over to freezing rain overnight.  Roads will get slick quickly this evening. 

The ice will not stick around too long as a warm-up will happen through the rest of the week.

