Tips to keep safe during inclement weather

Wednesday is expected to be a nasty day as we could get freezing rain, and it doesn't take much to cause an emergency situation.

Here are some tips you can use to help keep your family prepared for whatever comes our way.

According to FEMA, it is always a good idea to have a plan in place when winter weather or any disaster is possible.

It is suggested to prepare by asking yourself a set of questions.

How will I receive emergency alerts and warnings?

These alerts can be sent to your mobile device in form of a text or phone call, or have a battery-powered radio.

What is my shelter plan?

If you're instructed to shelter in place – it may come about if you are in your home or if you are at work or somewhere else. There may also be shelters set up by agencies like FEMA if the need arises.

What is my evacuation route? You might have to leave an area – in some instances – you have a day or two to prepare. If you do evacuate – and have pets – try and identify places that will allow pets if you have them.

Finally, make sure everyone knows the plan.

You can go over this information with your family members to make sure everyone is on the same page in case an emergency situation arises.

