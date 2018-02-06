5 things to know Feb. 6

Good morning, it is Tuesday, February 6.

First Alert Forecast

The First Alert Action Day begins tonight. We will be under a winter weather advisory at 6:00 p.m.

Roads could start getting slick this afternoon in our southern counties. It still looks like a widespread swath of freezing rain that could coat some places in 1/10th or 2/10th of an inch of ice.

A heavier band will set up north of the freezing lines, but we won’t know where that is until it appears.

Our far northwestern counties could see an inch of snow. Travel will get slippery starting during our evening shows. Laura will do lots of forecasting

The good news is, the ice will not be around too long. Tomorrow will be sunny and warmer. That will become a trend that will end with 50-degree temperatures on Friday.

Making headlines

The attorney of a man the man whose wife had an affair with Missouri Gov. Eric Greitens says a grand jury is investigating the case.

An 8-vehicle crash in Christian Co., KY killed one person. All lanes are back open on the roadway.

A fire at a popular tourist spot in Grand Rivers, Ky has not stopped employees from being of reopening.

