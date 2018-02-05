Hoops Score: Graves County takes on Fulton City - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Hoops Score: Graves County takes on Fulton City

Written by Kyle Hinton, Digital Content Producer
FULTON, KY (KFVS) -

Graves County High School meets up with Fulton City High School for Boys Varsity Basketball.

Graves County 88

Fulton City 42

