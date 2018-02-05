2018 Missouri U.S. Senate Election: Important Dates

The Missouri U.S. Senate primary will be August 7 and the general election will be November 6.

Register to vote:

You must be 17 1/2 years old to register and 18 to vote.

Must register for Primary Election by July 11, 2018.

Must register for General Election by October 10, 2018.

Click here for online voting registration

Other requirements?

You must be a citizen of the United States.

You must be a resident of the state of Missouri.

You must be registered in county of residence by 4th Wednesday preceding an election to vote in that election.

Exceptions:

Person who is adjudged incapacitated.

Person who is confined under a sentence of imprisonment.

Person who is on probation or parole after a conviction of a felony or misdemeanor connected with the right of suffrage.

Missouri has a photo ID Requirement for Voting

You must present one of the following forms of valid/non-expired photo ID:

Missouri Driver or Non-Driver License

Passport

Military ID

Primary Candidates

Democratic Candidates

Claire McCaskill - Incumbent

Angelica Earl

Republican Candidates

Josh Hawley

Austin Petersen

Camille Lombardi-Olive

Tony Monetti

Courtland Sykes

Robert Marshner

