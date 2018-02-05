2018 Missouri U.S. Senate Election: Important Dates

The Missouri U.S. Senate primary will be August 7 and the general election will be November 6.
Register to vote:
Other requirements?
Exceptions:
Missouri has a photo ID Requirement for Voting
You must present one of the following forms of valid/non-expired photo ID:
Primary Candidates
Democratic Candidates
Republican Candidates
Copyright 2018 KFVS. All rights reserved.
310 Broadway
Cape Girardeau, MO 63701
(573) 335-1212
publicfile@kfvs12.com
(573) 335-1212EEO Report Closed Captioning
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.