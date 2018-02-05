2018 Missouri U.S. Senate Election: Important Dates - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

2018 Missouri U.S. Senate Election: Important Dates

Written by Roger Seay, News Director
The Missouri U.S. Senate primary will be August 7 and the general election will be November 6.

Register to vote:

  • You must be 17 1/2 years old to register and 18 to vote.
  • Must register for Primary Election by July 11, 2018.
  • Must register for General Election by October 10, 2018.
  • Click here for online voting registration

Other requirements?

  • You must be a citizen of the United States.
  • You must be a resident of the state of Missouri.
  • You must be registered in county of residence by 4th Wednesday preceding an election to vote in that election.

Exceptions:

  • Person who is adjudged incapacitated.
  • Person who is confined under a sentence of imprisonment.
  • Person who is on probation or parole after a conviction of a felony or misdemeanor connected with the right of suffrage.

Missouri has a photo ID Requirement for Voting

You must present one of the following forms of valid/non-expired photo ID:

  • Missouri Driver or Non-Driver License
  • Passport
  • Military ID

Primary Candidates

Democratic Candidates

  • Claire McCaskill - Incumbent
  • Angelica Earl

Republican Candidates

  • Josh Hawley
  • Austin Petersen
  • Camille Lombardi-Olive
  • Tony Monetti
  • Courtland Sykes
  • Robert Marshner

