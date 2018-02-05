Cairo principal hopes for better things after D.C. visit with IL U.S. senator

Cairo's high school principal hopes a high-profile invitation to President Trump's State of the Union address leads to better things for her school, and her community.

Last week, Lisa Childs Thomas attended the 2018 State of the Union Address as a guest of U.S. Senator Tammy Duckworth.

"Despite how I may have felt about anybody policies or things like that," said Childs Thomas. "I would never miss that opp to advocate for my city and my children."

Dr. Lisa Childs Thomas said that's why she didn't hesitate to join Duckworth at the SOTU in Washington, D.C.

The Cairo High School principal said she listened as President Donald Trump spoke to issues that impact her students and her hometown.

"He said one of his goals is to move people from poverty to prosperity," said Childs Thomas. "As we know, Cairo is a poverty-stricken town. My hope is that Cairo will become greater, my hope is that we as citizens can one day be in the position whereas we are the producers."

Childs Thomas is Cairo native and grew up in the McBride housing complex.

"One thing that we all know that the children are our future," Child Thomas said. "If we are going to have a bright future, we have to properly prepare our students. I am passionate about my city, that's the reason why I returned home."

"Donald Trump promised hardworking Americans exactly like Lisa that he would invest in and help rebuild communities exactly like hers," said Sen. Duckworth. "We've seen little investment from his administration."

"My prayer was, Lord what he's promised don't let it hit the ground," Childs Thomas said.

The principal said she was very happy for the experience in D.C. with the US senator, but she also said there is still much work to be done.

"So, it's time to take out all of the excuses that are standing in the way of government offering us the assistance that we need," said Childs Thomas. "We can make it right. We are not expecting a handout to make it right."

Childs Thomas isn't the only person from Cairo to get recognition from lawmakers.

A barbershop owner was recognized by Governor Bruce Rauner last week during the state of the state address for completing a program to get a business certification while in prison.

