Unofficial results for MO 144th District special election

Voters in three southeast Missouri counties headed to the polls on Tuesday, February 6 for a special election.

They voted in Wayne, Reynolds and Iron Counties to fill the unexpired term for State Representative of the 144th Legislative District.

The candidates included Chris Dinkins (R) and Jim Scaggs (D).

Here are the unofficial results:

Iron County

Chris Dinkins (R) - 724

Jim Scaggs (D) - 1155

Reynolds County

Chris Dinkins (R) - 621

Jim Scaggs (D) - 529

Wayne County

Chris Dinkins (R) - 977

Jim Scaggs (D) - 612

Washington County

Chris Dinkins (R) - 677

Jim Scaggs (D) - 403

