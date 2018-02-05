Paducah police warn of Facebook child porn video

The Paducah Police Department is warning the public about a video making its rounds on Facebook.

The video is graphic and shows a child involved in a sex act with an adult, according to police. The user asks for the video to go viral to identify the child.

Detectives have been in contact with law enforcement in Alabama who are actively investigating the source of the video. Authorities say the child has been located and is safe.

Police said if you share the video you are guilty of distributing child pornography which is a felony.

Paducah police also said usually they would ask that you bring in your phone or device to investigate. But, because the child has been found safe and the case originated in Alabama, police ask that you delete the video immediately.

