KY Gov. Bevin to host prayer breakfast

Kentucky Gov. Matt Bevin will host the 52nd annual Kentucky Governor’s Prayer Breakfast on Tuesday, February 6.

It will be held at Alltech Arena in Lexington with doors opening at 6:45 a.m.

Bevin will present the William Cooper Faith and Community in Action Award first established in 2009.

Albert Veksler, Director, Jerusalem Prayer Breakfast Movement and Nick Mingione, Head Baseball Coach at the University of Kentucky will also be attending.

