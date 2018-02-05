Calloway Co., KY authorities looking for person of interest thef - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Calloway Co., KY authorities looking for person of interest theft suspect

Written by James Long, Digital Content Executive Producer
Connect
(Calloway County Sheriff's Office, Facebook) (Calloway County Sheriff's Office, Facebook)
(Calloway County Sheriff's Office, Facebook) (Calloway County Sheriff's Office, Facebook)
(Calloway County Sheriff's Office, Facebook) (Calloway County Sheriff's Office, Facebook)
(Calloway County Sheriff's Office, Facebook) (Calloway County Sheriff's Office, Facebook)
CALLOWAY COUNTY, KY (KFVS) -

The Calloway County Sheriff's Office is looking for a person of interest regarding an ongoing theft investigation.

If you recognize the person in the photograph or have any information contact the sheriff's office at 270-753-3151.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2018 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly