Leaving a Legacy

Using their profound grief, a family from Campbell, Missouri fought to give other parents hope.

In 2009, Brady Cunningham was diagnosed with a rare disease called Krabbe. It's a devastating disease that affects a child's nervous system.

Brady died just before his first birthday and that's when his parent's fight began.

They were on a mission to prevent other families from experiencing grief like theirs.

On Heartland News at 6 on Tuesday, Crystal Britt will introduce you to two families brought together by a rare disease and a fight for change.

