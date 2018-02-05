Leaving a Legacy

Using their profound grief, a family from Campbell, Missouri fought to give other parents hope.
In 2009, Brady Cunningham was diagnosed with a rare disease called Krabbe. It's a devastating disease that affects a child's nervous system.
Brady died just before his first birthday and that's when his parent's fight began.
They were on a mission to prevent other families from experiencing grief like theirs.
On Heartland News at 6 on Tuesday, Crystal Britt will introduce you to two families brought together by a rare disease and a fight for change.
