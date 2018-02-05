Willie Nelson & Family to take the stage in Cape Girardeau

Country music legend Willie Nelson is coming to Cape Girardeau this spring.

‘Willie Nelson and Family’ will grace the stage with their twang on Sunday, April 15 at the Show Me Center.

He'll also be bringing a whole host of special guests. CLICK HERE to find out who and to get your tickets.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2018 KFVS. All rights reserved.