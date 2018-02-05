Willie Nelson & Family to take the stage in Cape Girardeau - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Willie Nelson & Family to take the stage in Cape Girardeau

Written by Nichole Cartmell, Digital Producer
CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO (KFVS) -

Country music legend Willie Nelson is coming to Cape Girardeau this spring.

‘Willie Nelson and Family’ will grace the stage with their twang on Sunday, April 15 at the Show Me Center.

He'll also be bringing a whole host of special guests.

