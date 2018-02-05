5-year-old, adult dead, another injured following KY house fire

Two people are dead and one is injured after a home caught fire in Muhlenberg County, Kentucky.

Dispatch received a call of a residential fire on State Route 2551 at 7:31 a.m., on Saturday, February 3.

Several area fire departments responded to the scene. One was injured, and two are deceased from the fire.

A neighbor, Benjamin Harrison, of Bremen, observed the fire and went inside the residence. He located a 5-year-old boy, and was able to pull him out of the home. The child suffered severe injuries and was flown to Vanderbilt Children’s Hospital in Nashville, where he succumbed to his injuries.

Harrison received non-life threatening injuries while pulling the child from the residence. Mitchell Kyle, 89, of Bremen, was found dead inside the residence.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation by KSP, but foul play is not suspected.

