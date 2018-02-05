IDOT: U.S. 45 bridge closes due to ice in Massac Co. - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Written by Jasmine Adams, Web producer
(Source: Raycom Media) (Source: Raycom Media)
MASSAC COUNTY, IL (KFVS) -

In Massac County ice has caused the U.S. 45 bridge over the Ohio River to close.

According to the Illinois Department of Transportation, the bridge is closed in both directions.

There is no word on when the bridge is expected to reopen.

